Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the door of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State is open to aggrieved members and leaders following the recent intra-party squabbles that bedevilled the party.

Gaduje, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, yesterday, said it was high time everyone sheathes the sword and allow peace to reign in the party.

He said, “Since there is a formidable party structure on ground and genuine party leadership, what is left is for the APC members to unite and ensure victory of the party at all levels.”

On his part, the state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, also dangled carrots to the Shekarau-led faction of the party as he charged the group on the need for cooperation and forgiveness from the aggrieved party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought forgiveness from Shekarau’s faction and the entire G7 members of the party over the festering intra-party crisis.

Abbas who spoke in Kano during the stakeholders meetings explained that misunderstanding was normal in a participatory democracy and forgiveness is also a necessary ingredient in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT