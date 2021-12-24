Former Gombe State governor and Senate Committee chairman on Marine Transport Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has decried the persecution of his supporters and aides in the state.

A statement by Goje’s legal counsel, Barrister Herbert Nwoye also urged party members not to act contrary to a court order which directed both parties to maintain status quo pending the ruling on the matter.

Nwoye recalled that Goje had filed a motion exparte before a Federal High Court in Gombe, seeking an interim injunction restraining the police and the Gombe State Government from further invitation, continued reporting or interrogating him and his associates, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction against the state government.

He said the court had ruled in favour of his clients and granted their prayers pending the hearing and determination of their motion on the next adjourned date, January 18, 2022.

He, however, alleged that some government officials are hiding under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, to humiliate and violate the rights of Goje’s associates and supporters.

The lawyer also alleged plans to re-arrest Muhammad Adamu Yayari, Goje’s new media aide, who was granted bail on Monday after he spent 20 days in detention over a post on social media.

