Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has asked the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu to stop meddling in the internal affairs of political parties.

The APC chieftain said INEC demonstrated this act in the “unnecessary haste to pass judgement over who is to be the chairman of APC and what process to follow.” In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, the former presidential candidate explained that “INEC is not a court of law and neither is Yakubu a school principal to bark out orders to political parties that he considers as his students.”

Recall that INEC, last Friday, rejected the notice for an emergency meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC). INEC secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, confirmed the commission’s decision in a letter dated March 9, 2022, and addressed to the party’s national chairman

“The commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018),” said Oriaran-Anthony. But Olawepo-Hashim said, “the invitation to observe a meeting of the APC is not an occasion to give lectures on how the party should run

