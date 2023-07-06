APC Debunks Purported Suspension Of Akwa Ibom State Chairman 

The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman, Mr Stephen Leo Ntukepo and also debunked rumours of his suspension.

In a communique released by the party at the end of an executive council meeting held on the 3rd of July, 2023, the party revealed that all frictions within the State Executive have been resolved and they have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman.

According to the communique, “the entire State Executive Council members at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on Obong Steven Ntukekpo as the State Chairman of the party and also pledged our full support for his pragmatic leadership style by sustaining peace and unity within all components of the party.

“All issues leading to recent disagreements within the State Executive Council were amicably resolved and warring factions pledged to withdraw earlier release making the rounds on various media platforms.