The APC also denied alleging that some Supreme Court justices met with members of the PDP or any political party on any matter.

In a statement signed by his director-general of Press and Media Affairs, Mallam Mamman Mohammed, APC caretaker commitee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni said he was saddened that such weighty allegation emanated from his party without his consent.

He however assured that the party will uncover those behind the accusation.

The chairman said, “It has come to my knowledge that an allegation was made against some Supreme court judges claiming that there was a meeting between their Lordships with the PDP to subvert the cause of Justice in the case of the Imo North Senatorial election.

“I want to make my position abundantly clear and in an unambiguous terms that, l Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, had at no time personally said, written nor directed anyone to write on my behalf or the party to allege or claim that their Lordships met with members of the PDP or any political party on any matter.

“I must say l am conscious of the positions their Lordships occupy, and would not be a party or associated to such reckless statements against their Lordships.

“As Leader of APC, l am saddened by such weighty allegation said to be emanating from our party obviously without my consent. On behalf of every member of the party we distance ourselves from this allegation and sincerely regret the injury and hard feelings this might have caused their Lordships.

“The party will do the needful to uncover those behind such accusation”.