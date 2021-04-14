By Our Correspondent

The national caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned a zoning arrangement list in circulation on the social media.

The zoning arrangement for major national elective offices and for positions in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) allegedly emanated from the party leadership.

By the arrangement, the presidential ticket is zoned to South, Vice President – North, Senate President – South, Deputy Senate President – North while Speaker – North and Deputy Speaker – South.

For the National Working Committee zoning, the list showed that the north will produce the National Chairman, National Secretary – South, National Treasurer – South, Financial Secretary – North, Legal Officer – North and Welfare Officer – South.

The office of the Auditor is zoned to North, National Youth Leader – South, National Woman Leader – South, Publicity Secretary – South and Persons With Disability PWD Leader – South.

But the Secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, denied such list.

“Our people should disregard the list. It is not from the Caretaker Committee, it is not from the party,” Akpanudoedehe.