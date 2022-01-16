As the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathers momentum, a group, AA Yari Support Group, yesterday said the party needs a grassroot politician who can ensure robust reengineering of its platforms and reconnect it’s members ahead of 2023 general election.

They also added that the party cannot be entrusted into the hands of a political neophyte at this stage that it is in, stressing that there is need to facilitate reconnection among party members.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) coordinator of the group and former ambassador of Nigeria to The Gambia, Ambassador Ayuba Mbako, said of the lot in the chairmanship race, only the former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has the capacity to robustly reposition the party for the 2023 task.

Mbako said Yari has the capacity to restore the party’s glory, adding “He is not just coming to be national chairman. He has a purpose which is to reengineer the party and Nigeria to what it is supposed to be.”

“He will fix the party. The essence of APC is to restore the past glory of Nigeria, to revive, and rebuild it. And more especially we have to reconnect to the outside world.”

Underscoring the disconnect within the party, he noted that Yari is the only one that can help ensure a smooth and formidable reconnection within the party.

While he admitted that all is not well in the party, he said the party does not need someone who will have to learn on the job.

“We need a party chairman who knows how to organised people from the grassroot, someone who can change the narrative of the party. And we believe that Yari, leveraging on his broad network can do it as party chairman,” he said.

