The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected an invitation to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Commission said the party violated 21-day notice required by the new Electoral Law for such meeting.

INEC also said the letter sent to it was not signed by the known chairman and secretary of the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

The Commission in a response letter dated March 9, 2022 and signed by its secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony, titled: “Re: Invitation to the Emergency Meeting of the National Executive Committee”, and addressed to the national chairman of APC, said the provisions of the Electoral Act must be strictly adhered to.

It said the letter contravenes the provision of Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

INEC also reminded those who wrote and signed the letter of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, “which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of merger and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.”

The nation’s electoral body urged the ruling party to note the key issues raised for compliance.

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC’s observations were a big clog in the wheels for a plot by a bloc in the party to stage a coup against Governor Mai Mala Buni, who duly transferred power to governor Sani Bello of Niger State, to enable him to attend briefly to health issues, according to a leaked letter on Thursday.

A notable governor of APC from the northern region had earlier indicated that Buni was pushed aside because he was working against holding the planned national convention, a claim Buni’s letter, dated February 28, 2022, and addressed to CECPC members, countered.

INEC’s letter reads in part, “Please refer to your letter Ref.APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.

“The Commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.

“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards.”