#The All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter yesterday announced the expulsion of one Deacon Okey Ogbodo and four others from the party.

While announcing their dismissal during the swearing-in of the new State Executive Caretaker Committee members of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye who was returned as the caretaker chairman said their expulsion was as a result of their failure to withdraw the lawsuit against the party as directed by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“The state chapter of the APC acting on the directive of the national legal adviser of the party set up a disciplinary committee to commence and complete the process of investigating members found wanting.

“Deacon Okey Ogbodo and his cohorts which includes; Barr. Chike Omeje, Rufus Nwagu, Rev. Onuorah, Ndubuisi Ani and Chinedu Okosisi in flagrant disregard to the resolution of the NEC failed to withdraw their cases at the appellate court.

“The committee led by Chief Anike Nwoga after their investigation recommended the expulsion of these members that failed to respect the decision of the party and this has been communicated to the national legal adviser of the party,” Dr Nwoye said.

Nwoye, however, warned the caretaker committee chairmen across the local governments to ensure that those expelled from the party aren’t registered when the party starts their membership registration in 2021.

He also said that the party’s action shows

that they were a serious party and that the plan of some ‘coup plotters’ in the party failed.

“This indicates to you that this is a serious party. Those that engaged in a bloodless coup in an attempt to change the leadership of

the party have failed,” Ben concluded.