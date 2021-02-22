By ANDREW ESSIEN Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the extension of the nationwide membership registration and register update exercise by three weeks.

It said the extension was due to shortage of materials as a result of massive turnout of intending registrants beyond the expectation of the party.

A statement by the party’s national secretary, Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe says the extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday 31st March, 2021.

“The feedback across the states have been overwhelming and beyond

Projected success level; with a massive turnout of intending registrants beyond the expectation of the party.

“This development is responsible for the shortage of registration materials recorded in many states across the country and thereby warranting an extension of the exercise to give every interested Nigerian the opportunity to officially identify with the ruling party, the APC.

“On behalf of the national chairman, caretaker/extraordinary convention

planning committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the good works of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state led youth, women mobilisation and persons with disabilities’ sensitisation committee, the national registration, revalidation committee led by Gov Sani Bello of Niger state, the states steering committees for the exercise and all party officials who have been both directly and indirectly involved in the exercise from the outset.