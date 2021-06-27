A national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunny Moniedafe, has said there was nothing wrong or suspicious about the extension of the Mai Bala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party.

The caretaker committee of the party led by the Yobe State Governor, Buni, on Friday got its tenure extended for the second time, a development which made some stakeholders expressed scepticism in the sincerity and preparedness of the party to conduct its national convention soon.

But Moniedafe said he did not share such pessimism, stating that he has absolute confidence in both the party and the Buni-led caretaker committee, which was put in place in June last year, and which also got a six-month extension last December.

The politician made the remark on Friday night in Abuja during a special consultation meeting on his aspiration, during which he also presented his roadmap-policy objectives and internal strategy to his supporters.

While commenting on the new tenure extension granted the interim committee, he noted that “If anything, I have absolute confidence in Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, and for the party to have made that decision which was endorsed by the president, they must have seen something and as a party man, I won’t make a mistake of disputing why they did it, let us just patiently wait for the outcome.

“By the way, the extension is working in my favour, as that will give me ample time to go around Nigeria and let our people know what I’m bringing to the table if elected as our great party’s chairman.”

He added that he would work towards ensuring party supremacy and reward for members if elected.

“As national chairman of the APC, my first task will be to ensure that processes and mechanism are immediately put in place to ensure

the contents of the Constitution of the party are respected and implemented as prescribed.

“Every effort will also be put into instituting an effective working synergy among all party structures and arms of government, which is crucial to ensuring that campaign promises are fulfilled to the letter for the good of our citizens,” Moniedafe added.