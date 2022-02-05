Factional All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of Hon. Rasaq Salinsile has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to urgently deploy Osun State Commissioner of Police Wale Olokode over alleged incompetence.

Addressing newsmen over the Thursday attack on Oranmiyan House, Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo on Friday, the Chairman, Hon. Rasaq Salinsile catalogued reported attacks on his members with CP Olokode looking the other way.

He held that it is their firm belief that the refusal of Olokode to act on their petitions on the impending attacks by the police and other security agencies emboldened the “criminally minded associates of Governor Oyetola to become vicious in their attacks on us”.

Salinsile who insisted that the lives of his members are not safe as manifested in the gun attack on Oranmiyan House said they already hinted CP Olokode of the unfolding attacks on his members but nothing was done about it as their report were neither scrutinized not to talk of investigating them.

“We had intelligence reports of the Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction’s plan to assassinate and maim us, and we had promptly passed the information to the Commissioner of Police in particular and all other security agencies. But nothing was done about it”.

He concluded that the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode has been the major problem in the clear insecurity in Osun , adding that aside from attacks on them which has not gotten his attention, the bank attacks and closure have been rampant, kidnapping and ritual killing have been the order of the day in the last three years.

The chairman who did not rule out reconciliation with the other faction of the party said they belong to APC and will definitely not want anything that will adversely affect it.

