Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have lauded the appointment of Cross River State governor Ben Ayade as the chairman, Medical, sub-committee of APC national convention.

Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Prof Vitalis Ajumbe, Prof Umar Katsayal, Prof Emmanuel Garba, Dr Mairo Manjara, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, Ibrahim Ayuba, Dr Robert Sabo Barr Udeme Ekott and Prof Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner made the convention legacy and rapporteurs committee.

The party faithful hailed the appointment of Hon Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as Secretary of the committee; with Dr Abdullahi Ozomota as member, medical of the party’s sub-committee for its national convention.

They described the trio as a round peg in a round hole, adding that they are confident that they will deliver.

Ayade won the gubernatorial poll in April 2015 elections in Cross River State. He recontested in the 2019 gubernatorial elections and was reelected as the governor of Cross River State.

Ramatu Aliyu is the minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 21, 2019.

Ozomota is the Kogi State project coordinator, Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) Project.

The party named 19 new committees to oversee relevant structures of its activities for its forthcoming National Convention.

The party had earlier slated February 26 for its convention, however, the leadership of Nigeria’s ruling party, after a closed-door meeting on Monday, announced March 26 as the new date for the much-anticipated national convention.

The decision came the same day a letter written by the party leadership to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to inform the latter about its zonal congresses.

From its Central Planning Committee made of the party’s 12 interim executives down to the 20th committee, a total of 710 persons were appointed to serve in various committees.