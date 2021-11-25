Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a fascist-minded party, which neither believes in the prosperity and personal liberty of the citizens nor development and even distribution of resources.

He therefore tasked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to begin the articulation of economic recovery strategies that will lead to single digit or double-digit dollar exchange rate immediately the party democratically takes over governance come 2023.

Elumelu, who spoke during the two days retreat organised by the PDP National Working Committee-elect in Abuja, insisted that such rapid economic recovery is achievable under the right leadership direction, which only the PDP can offer under the prevailing circumstance.

He lamented that the nation is currently in the woods due to the misrule of the corrupt and rudderless APC administration.

“The APC is fascist-minded party. It does not believe in the prosperity, freedom and personal liberty of citizens. It does not believe in development and even distribution of resources. It is at best, a cartel of power mongers and political bandits seeking only to devour the nation for their selfish gains.

“The APC and its administration have no answers to the myriad of problems they created for our nation. In fact, APC’s inability to conduct a national convention and achieve a structured leadership at all levels across the country underscores its rudderlessness and explains why our nation is in shambles under its watch.

“So, the APC cannot be part of the new Nigeria our citizens yearn for. It should therefore fizzle out of our political atmosphere, come 2023,” Elumelu stated.

Elumelu stressed that working along the vision of the PDP for a new Nigeria, the nation has the potential for rapid economic renewal that can lead to “a single digit unemployment rate, single digit bank lending rate; a double-digit fuel price and drastic drop in the cost of food, healthcare and other necessities of life.”

“These feats are achievable if Nigerians collectively vote out the APC and exert themselves along the line of PDP’s vision for a new Nigeria. Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources and we always excel under the right leadership direction”, Elumelu stated.

The minority leader stressed that the nation’s problem is the APC adding that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the APC to vacate office in 2023.