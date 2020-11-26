The national women representative of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Women Leaders across the 6 geopolitical Zones , 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have begun a strategic campaign against elimination of violence against women.

In a statement signed by the party’s women leader, Hon. Stella Okotete, she stated that in line with the Party’s manifesto to protect Women and Girl Child, they would be championing an online and offline awareness raising campaign about four strategic advocacy areas under the theme Orange the world: Fund, Respond, Prevent and Collect, every day during the 16 days of activism.

She added that the year 2020 is an important milestone for the issue of gender equality and work on preventing and ending violence against women and girls, as we are marking 25 years of the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action.

The United Nations’ (UN) International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is an occasion for governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to raise public awareness of violence against women.

This has been observed on November 25 each year since 2000 while various activities are arranged around the world to draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women, projects to enable women and their children to escape violence and campaigns to educate people about the consequences of violence against women.

The 16 days APC Women Advocacy Campaign is expected to hold across the 774 LGA and 8,809 Wards of the Country. “Through the campaign, everyone is advised to add their name to a growing movement of people who speak out to put a halt to human rights violations against women.”