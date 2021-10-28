National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity Forum has warned party members against supporting former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura for the position of the national chairman of the APC at the forthcoming national convention.

In a press statement signed by its national coordinator, Engr Phillip Ekpeyong, the group said the party stands the chance of losing the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as happened in the case of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The group advised the APC to reflect and learn political lessons from the crisis that engulfed a state occasioned by the conflict of interest between the national chairman and the state governor.

Ekpeyong said, “Our call is patriotic and propelled by the love for the party as it faces the 2023 elections. Since 1999, history has shown that the national chairmen are always engulfed in a clash of interest with their governors leading to crisis in the party. APC must avoid this by asking Senator Tanko Al-Makura to jettison his ambition in contesting for the national chairman in the interest of the party.”

He said keen observers of the political situation in Nasarawa State have stated that a frosty relationship already exists between Governor Sule, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Al-Makura. The ground is already prepared for a political battle. It will be watered by Al-Makura’s national chairmanship. The APC must do everything to avoid losing the state to the PDP, which is desperate for power in 2023.

Ekpeyong also admonished the party leaders to pacify all interests and arrive at a consensus national chairman for affirmation at the national convention.