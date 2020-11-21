The governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have celebrated the Chairman, National Caretaker Committee/Convention Planning Committee a d governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni over his 53rd birthday anniversary.

In a statement released media Friday in Abuja and signed by the Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, thank Buni for his “selfless service” to the APC.

The statement said the forum is proud of governor Buni’ leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) wishes His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, our APC Chairman, National Caretaker Committee/Convention Planning Committee, a happy birthday and also a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear party and our nation.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership and sacrifices towards developing our democracy. We are proud of your commitments and careful initiatives to issues of party building.

“53 Hearty Cheers to our APC Chairman, National Caretaker Committee/Convention Planning Committee!”