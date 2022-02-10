Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have joined the Ekiti State governor and chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, to celebrate his 57th birthday anniversary.

In a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by the PGF chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, he acknowledged and commended Fayemi’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

The APC governors, however, reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Thee Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to celebrate his 57th birthday. Along with the people of Ekiti State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Ekiti State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Ekiti State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE. Kayode Fayemi, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Kayode Fayemi.”

