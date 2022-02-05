Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), have joined their Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to celebrate his 62nd birthday anniversary.

The PGF noted that through all the development initiatives being implemented by the APC-led Kwara government under Governor Abdulrazaq, he represents “the shining light of our politics.”

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja by the Forum’s chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended Abdulrazaq’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

The APC governors also reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and ultimately diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins H.E. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State to celebrate his 62nd birthday. Along with the people of Kwara State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kwara State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Kwara State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with H.E. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to H.E. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.”