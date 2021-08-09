Despite the vote of confidence passed by governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their Yobe State counterpart and national chairman of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, LEADERSHIP gathered that they are not happy with the way the party is being run.

This comes against the backdrop of Progressive Governors’ meeting held yesterday in Abuja. The meeting was convened by their chairman and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Following the crisis that trailed the ward congresses especially in Ekiti; parallel exercises in Lagos and Ogun, and rumbling in Akwa Ibom, Osun and Delta, among other states, powerblocs both in the pro and anti-Mai Mala Buni-led have returned to the drawing board.

Recall that the minority judgement of the Supreme Court in the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State versus Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP had raised dust over the eligibility of the caretaker committee to conduct party business. But the party governors have since thrown their weight behind the Buni- led leadership.

However, a source privy to the governor’s meeting yesterday told LEADERSHIP that most governors are unhappy over being kept in the dark over the inner workings of the party particularly as it relates to the zoning of top party offices ahead of the national convention of the party.

The source added that the aggrieved governors lamented that two or three governors from one region seems to be calling the shots within the party.

“I can tell you that governors are not happy with the way the party is being run. They are displeased that the party leadership has been silent on how the party will zone the position ahead of the convention.

“I am aware that even a northern governor complained that he isn’t aware of the happenings in the party,” the source added.