Governors and other stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday endorsed the fresh extension granted to the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

Advertisements





They noted that the extension will afford the party enough time opto plan for nationwide congresses ahead of the national convention.

Recall that the Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee got a second extension Friday.

The Buni-led Committee which was inaugurated on June 25 at an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) with a six-month mandate to reconcile warring tendencies in the party and convene an elective national convention within the period had initially got a six-month extension in December 2020.

Barely months into office, some members had read its body language and concluded that the committee was not working towards conducting a national convention within the mandated six-month period, and may get an extension.

Recall that the ousted Adams Oshiomhole group did not only fight the initial extension but its legality.

Last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out two suits challenging the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and seeking to void the succeeding National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in two rulings on Tuesday held that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi (the legal right) to institute their cases against the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first suit was filed by a former South-South National Vice Chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta in the name of APC, while the second suit was instituted by a former APC Youth Leader in Abia state, Kalu Kalu Agu.

They had prayed the court to reverse the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC and declare the Buni-led NWC unlawful.

However, as prelude to this second extension, governors elected on the platform of the party during the week passed a vote of confidence on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Atiku Bagudu, who made this known while addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting on Wednesday night, commended the caretaker committee for reinvigorating the party at a “critical time”.

“The vote of confidence is imperative to encourage the leadership of the party to continue its strides in piloting her to its next level.”

However, the caretaker committee for the Ogun State chapter yesterday said it has no opposition “whatsoever and howsoever” with the decisions of the national leadership of the party as far as the forthcoming national congress of the party was concerned.

The state publicity secretary for the Caretaker Committee of the party in Ogun, Ambassador Tunde Oladunjoye, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the electoral law has affirmed the supremacy of the national leadership of every political parties on matters concerning the running of the affairs of the party.

With particular reference to the tenure elongation for the national Caretaker Committee of the party, Oladunjoye said it does not have any negative implication on the Ogun State chapter, noting that all the 36 States of the federation, including the FCT also have Caretaker Committee overseeing the affairs of APC at state levels.

“So, in Ogun State, we have no opposition whatsoever and howsoever to whatever the party may have done at the national levels,” he said.

On his part, chairman of the caretaker committee in Kaduna State, Commodore Emmanuel, JeKada (rtd.) said the tenure extension “is in good direction because what is worth doing at all is worth doing well”.

He told LEADERSHIP Sunday that “a lot of people who left are returning back, so extending their tenure is for their jobs to be well completed.”

In the same vein, the party in Oyo State expressed its preparedness for the congresses in the party in the state.

The party’s spokesman, Dr. Abdulazeez Olatunde, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ibadan, disclosed that the party had shaped up for the exercise.

He stated that blocs within the party had come into one force with the aim of participating in the congresses.

“As a party we have prepared for the congresses and we are ready for it,” he said.

On the extension of the tenure of the convention committee, Olatunde said it was to give time legal backing to the committee.

While noting that the committee had restored the party’s lost glory, he said it had over stretched and over worked itself in restoring members’ confidence.

He said the committee’s works had paid off as more members including governors are now joining the APC.

The party in Osun State noted that it has no problem participating effectively in the forthcoming congresses of the party.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the APC director of media, research and strategy, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi, said Osun APC is committed to working with whosoever is at the helm of affairs at the national level.

In Lagos State, the publicity secretary of APC, Hon. Seye Oladejo said, “Let me just say the most important thing for us is that the congresses will hold eventually, so definitely Lagos State will not do anything different from what is happening generally in the party. What is happening is that the congresses will hold eventually and democracy will prevail and the entire membership of the party will be happy.’’

The APC spokesman in Ekiti state, Hon Ade Ajayi, said the state chapter of the party is in tune with the decision of the national leadership of the party.

“We are in tune with our leader. It is for the good of the party. There is no way we can do otherwise when making such a decision.

‘’The party in the state had on Friday inaugurated a seven member Electoral Committee to oversee the forthcoming party congresses in the state.

In the same vein, the chairman of the party in Kwara State, Alh Abdullahi Samari has described the elongation of the tenure of the national caretaker committee of the party as a welcome development.

Samari who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday said the extension will allow for proper organisation of the APC national convention and states’ chapters congresses.

He said Kwara’s chapter of the party is fully prepared and ready for the conduct of its congresses.

“Once we receive the necessary materials for the congresses from the national secretariat of our party, we are good to go.

“My only appeal to the national caretaker committee is to put necessary measures in place to ensure a peaceful conduct of the exercise,” Samari stated.

Similarly, a contender for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Salihu Mustapha said the extension granted the national caretaker committee of the party is expedient.

Mustapha spoke with LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, said “The APC is showing examples of excellent party administration to the rest of the political parties in Nigeria. What would ordinarily be rancorous and litigious in other parties is what the APC leadership has seamlessly and almost effortlessly pulled without lifting a finger.’

On the extension of the timelines for the Caretaker Committee, he said “I believe this is the most expedient for the party at this material time. The leadership has taken the decision in the overall best interest of the party.

“As stakeholders in the party, we have no option than to support the decision with a bid to ensure that the party delivers on its mandate.”

According to a chieftain of the party in Kaduna State, Senator Abubakar Girei, “the APC Caretaker committee has been given additional assignments to further reposition the party. They have been able to do a lot and are still doing more to reposition the party towards an overwhelming victory in all elections before 2023 and also ensuring that the party emerges victorious at the 2023 general elections.”