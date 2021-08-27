Governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded the commitment of Borno State Governor Prof.Babagana Zulum, to the Anti-terror war.

Their position was contained in a statement signed Thursday by chairman of the group and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

The governors operating under the auspicies of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) issued the statement to commemorate Zulum’s 52nd birthday.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your exemplary leadership, vision and commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC and our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your dedication and commitment to the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and insecurity in every part of the country.

“Your insightful and resolute passion to mobilise Nigerians towards ending insecurity and managing processes of governance is a source of inspiration.

“We rejoice with His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and re-affirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”, it stated.