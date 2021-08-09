Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from a meeting late Sunday night, where issues affecting the party were on the front burners.

Top on the list was the recent Supreme Court judgement on the Ondo governorship poll, which received commendation from the APC governors.

Our correspondent reported that the governors on the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) also passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Covention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, as justified by the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo governorship election.

The meeting, which took place at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, was chaired by the chairman of the Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The PGF said the CECPC led by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has done a great job in refocusing the party and making it stronger ahead of the 2023 polls.

The APC governors further commended the Supreme Court on the historic judgement which has given an expected legal backing to the CECPC of the party.

The all-important backing by the Progressives Governors Forum will serve as confirmation of the governors’ determination to back the party through repositioning and strengthening it as its structures are taking shape through the ongoing gongresses.