Advertisements

By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Governors under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have assured that they will work with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to bring an immediate end to the new spate of insecurity sweeping the nation.

This is as they tasked security agencies to redouble their efforts towards protecting and defending lives and properties of all citizens in every part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement in Abuja, by its chairman and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, promised to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference.

The APC governors appealed to all Nigerians to rise up to this responsibility and work for more effective and efficient responses to every security problem facing the nation as a united people.

“We call on our security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country. On our part, as Governors elected on the platform of the APC, we will continue to work under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to bring to an immediate end this new phase of insecurity in the country. We will ensure that, as leaders, we are able to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference.

“Nigeria belong to all Nigerians and must be secured as “one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God” as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic, as amended.”

“The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the families of abducted students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, people and government of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians to celebrate the rescue and return of all the abducted students of the school. The rescue, once more attests to the capacity and competence of Nigerian security agencies to protect, defend and secure the country.

“With the rescue of the students, we wish to express of our gratitude to God Almighty and all those who worked for the successful rescue of these students from the hands of criminal armed bandits, especially, government of Katsina State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Bello Masari.

“Given the important role of our security agencies and other non-governmental leaders in the process that rescued our Kankara school children, it demonstrates that efforts to resolve our national security problem is a responsibility that require united, resolute and prompt responses.”