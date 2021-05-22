In a move, which appears to have knocked out zoning of elective positions in the next political dispensation, governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said any qualified Nigerian can aspire for any political office.

This position was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the governors of the party on the auspicies of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The statement signed by its chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, was specifically issued to welcome Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who has just defected into the party from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“APC belongs to all Nigerians. Everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria,” he said.

It added that, “The decision of Mr. Ayade to join the APC is a testament of our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform to unite all Nigerians.

“The coming of Mr. Ayade into the APC further reinforces the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.”

It further stressed that “Given all his achievements in Cross River State, Mr. Ayade is only coming home where he belongs. APC is indeed the party that will provide him and his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

“Together with Mr. Ayade and all our leaders in the APC, our party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced.

“Our party, APC, is open, transparent and will continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and all our founding leaders. Our National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has worked hard to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.

“We will continue to support the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild our great party. With the coming of Mr. Ayade, the capacity of our party to mobilise all patriots and other like-minded progressive Nigerians to join the APC is stronger.”