Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has disclosed that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) will give a date for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention after its meeting on Sunday.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that President Buhari in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) aired on Thursday night, urged APC leaders to put their house in order so that the ruling party can retain power in next year’s elections.

He warned against the persistent differences, disunity, and lack of agreement, which could put the platform in jeopardy during the elections.

The caretaker chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State also met with the President on Thursday.

However, Lalong said the governors were working assiduously to hold the party’s convention next month.

He further stated that President Buhari was still insisting that there must be an immediate convention.

He said, “Yes, I agree that all the times there are meetings, especially taking final decisions on the party, I’m always part of it and part of it was also why I visited the President and the President still stands committed that there must be an immediate convention.

“You know, when a convention is coming there are fears here and there, some people will tell you it will work, it will not work. I don’t want to jump to a conclusion, but the visit to the President has already assured us and you know that there is already a notice that all the governors are meeting on Sunday.

“By Sunday we will tell you when we’re doing the convention.

“We’ve taken a date already. I think our first date before Christmas we said we’re going to do a convention in February and we are still working for convention, as far as I’m concerned, except things change from another angle. But as far as I’m concerned, we’re working for our convention in February.

“These are things that the President was raising his fears, but we’ve already given him assurances that nothing will stop us from having a very peaceful election. Some parties have done their own, the PDP did their own, nothing will stop APC from doing their own.

“So, all the fears that we’re talking about, which the President also re-echoed, is also telling the governor’s please do more, and keep the party alive. So, by God’s grace, we’re going to put our party alive.

“Well, these are things we’re going to discuss, but I’m not drawing conclusion, but I always tell you that a political party is a cumulation of interests, the interests may be the same, they may not be the same, but at the end of the day, what we’ll do is that we are going to elect people who are going to represent you.

“People will come with different interests and so when you are preparing like this, you have different interests and those different interests will be aired in different ways.

“But I just want to assure you that in so many ways, when we meet, we’ll harmonize all interests and we’ll come out as one APC and that’s what we’re hoping that whatever will be the interests that we’re going to discuss.

“I have a very great hope that at the end of the day, our goal is to elect people who will take care of our party because that will be the beginning of the process towards electing those who will take over from this present government,” he added.