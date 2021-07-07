A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the current cordial relationship between the federal and state governments.

The group, which is a voluntary think-tank of the ruling party, gave the commendation in a statement it issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

In the statement signed by the former publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, the group dismissed speculations of frosty relationship between the Federal and State Governments as obtained in the past.

It noted that the Federal Government under President Buhari has transformed relationship between the Federal and State Governments, from one marked by constant acrimony and vindictiveness, to one that encourages mutual support and collaboration.

“Nigerians could recall the extent to which the years prior to 2015 were marked by unnecessary and debilitating tensions between national and subnational governments in Nigeria, often on the basis of personal and partisan differences between senior officials,” it stated.

The statement recalled the withholding of Lagos State funds by the Federal Government, from 2004 onwards, in spite of a Supreme Court judgement to the contrary.

It also recalled the constant impeachments and attempted impeachments, engineered from the highest levels of government, of State Governors considered to be opposed to Federal Government, between 1999 and 2007.

The splitting of the Nigeria Governors Forum, following the 2013 Chairmanship elections that threw up a winner who was not the favoured candidate of the powers-that-be.

The suspension of meetings by the National Economic Council (NEC), following unresolved tensions relating to the management of federation finances.

It also noted that Buhari has brought an end to the tradition of a President lording it over state governors, and trying to remove those deemed to have ‘offended’ the Federal Government.