The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is moving Nigeria steadily towards self-sufficiency in food production in a way that has never been witnessed since independence, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said.

The group operating under the aegies of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, which is a voluntary think-tank group of the governing party, made the disclosure on Wednesday.

A statement jointly signed by officials of the group including Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu,

Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi, and Mr. Salihu Moh Lukman, commended the administration of President Buhari for the country’s steady progress in its efforts at positioning agriculture as the fulcrum of the country’s economic development.

It noted that, “Since 2015 when this administration took over, it has put no one in doubt of its determination to transform the agricultural sector as a major pillar of the country’s economy and a bold statement on its determined efforts at diversification.”

It added that the President’s agricultural revolution was underscored by several critical policies for the enhancement of growth and development.

Such policies according to the statement include the inauguration of the National Food Security Council (NFSC), Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP), National Livestock Transformation Plan, the Anchors Borrowers Programme, and National Fertilizer Initiative (NFI).

It further stated that the impact of these programmes clearly show that Nigeria’s journey towards prosperity was already afoot.