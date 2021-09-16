All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Triple G, has vowed to embarked on public enlightenment on the achievements of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje which was unprecedented in the history of Kano state.

The Kano State Chairman, of the Group Alhaji Umar Tahir stated this in an exclusive interview on their preparation for 2023 general election.

He said, Governor Ganduje through his visionary and exemplary leadership has executed programs and projects that impacted positively in the economic and social life of Kano state people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under. Governor Umar Ganduje Kano state was transformed to a modern city with viable commercial, activities, Education was made affordable and accessible for all, public healthcare service, Agriculture, infrastructure and other social services had also received boost”.

“It is quite unfortunate some unpatriotic opposition members and .other disgruntled elements embarked on propaganda and .campaign of calumny to smear the .image and reputation of APC and governor Ganduje in Kano state”.

“To ensure such people did not achieve their nefarious agenda Triple G has set aside one week from October 1st to 7th for. celebrating the giant stride of Governor Ganduje by showcasing his achievement from 2015 to date.

“Other activities to marks the Ganduje’s Week celebration included tour to five emirate in the state, prayer session for the good of the nation, visits to orphanage home, hospitals, correctional facilities and presentation of relief materials to the needy” Their revealed

The chairman of Ganduje Good Governance (Triple G) maintained that they will subsequently continue with their public enlightenment through media and other avenues till after 2023 general election”.

However, he thanked President Muhammad Buhari for numerous projects executed in Kano state such AKK Gas Pipe line projects, inland dry port, thousands of kilometer road networks linking the state of Kano with its neighboring and beyond nation, Rehabilitation of over 25,000 Hectares of irrigation scheme through TRIMING project among others.