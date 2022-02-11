Members of the Masalaha Group under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have called on all the warring factions in the party led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau to embrace peace and save the state from further crisis.

The group, which held a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Kano yesterday, warned that it would no longer allow “this supremacy contest to continue in the APC in Kano State because whenever intra-party conflict exists the result will be a woeful defeat at the polls.”

The group’s position on the crisis, was read by the director-general, Hon Ado Kibiya and co-signed by the secretary-general, Prof Muktar A. Yusuf, director of organization, Hon Kabiru Kamakasa and Hon Hamisu Lamido Iyantama.

APC Masalaha was formed by five eminent members of the Kano chapter to address intra-party conflict and to create a platform where peace, stability and harmonious relationship among party members will be achieved.

Kibiya said, “APC Masalaha wishes to state unequivocally that all democratic processes should be adhered in resolving amicably the problems that are tearing the party apart.

“We feel that the conflict of interest between the APC government led by Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on one side, and the G-7 headed by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau was as result of unnecessary domination by one group over the other which we considered ill timed.

“When the two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers; therefore, the perpetuation of this conflict will only end up in tearing the party apart to the advantage of our political enemies,” he said.

The group said further escalation of the crisis would bring about disunity and disharmony among the members, as well as project an embarrassing posture about Kano State known to be the home of democratic process and political dexterity.

