Cross Rivers Youth Congress, an All Progressives Congress pressure group, has aligned itself with the position of the Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) on power shift to the South in 2023, with a proviso that it should be the turn of their people to occupy that office.

AMI had backed the call for power shift to the south in 2023.

In a five-paragraph communique issued at the end of their meeting in Calabar, Cross River State and signed by John Abang, coordinator and others, the youths commended the AMI, for its fair-mindedness and urged all lovers of equity justice and fair play to support the power shift to the south.

However, the youth congress, said power shift to the south would only achieve the intended purpose of strengthening the bonds of friendship and National unity if it was ceded to Cross Rivers, which has the largest concentration of other Nigerians, particularly from the North, many of whom have lived all their lives in various communities in peace and harmony with their hosts without any problems.

The group said that the people of Cross River are the most-friendly and accommodating to other Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion, and for which reason, their state and communities are the most peaceful in the country. The Congress also cited instances of longstanding inter- marriages between Cross Riverians and other ethnic groups from the North and South of the country as another example of the spirit of love and accommodation by the people of Cross Rivers to all Nigerians.

Among the names that the youth group is putting forward as candidates of choice for the presidency in 2023, include, the governor of the state, Prof. Ben Ayade, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa.

The Youth Congress, therefore appealed to the entire APC family in the south to rally round Cross Rivers State in its quest to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.