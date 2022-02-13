The APC Concerned Group has called on the chief judge of Kaduna State to set up a new election petition tribunal to address the 58 pending petitions from the state’s local government elections held last September.

The APC group which commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai for conducting a transparent election said the call became necessary following the expiration of the 120 days tenure of the election petition tribunal on February 10th, 2022 even as the tribunal could not deliver a single judgment on the 58 petitions before it.

According to the spokesman of the group, Comrade Victor Duniya, the tribunal which commenced sitting on October 11, 2021 did not take into consideration the staggered local council polls on September 4, September 25 and October 23 and the fact that they did not sit on weekends and public holidays, even as they took out five days to mourn the late grand khadi of the state.

“The tribunal commenced sitting over the election of 4th September, 2021 on the 11th day of October, 2021 and by law, its lifespan expires 120 days from the date the tribunal commenced sitting; section 86 (6) extant law. In the 120 days allotted, the tribunal did not sit on public holidays and weekends.

“For the 2nd batch of elections conducted on the 25th September, 2021 and that of 23rd October, 2021, separate tribunals should have been set up to entertain their petitions. However only the tribunal of the elections of September 4 was available to receive petitions.

“The tribunal often times gives long adjournments rather than sitting day to day as required by the extant laws. One of such instances is the adjournment on a case to 14th of February when their tenure was to elapse on the 10th of February 2021 despite pleas from lawyers not to do so.

“There are several petitions (about 58 petitions) before the tribunal and the tribunal could not deliver a single judgment over any petition. Ordinarily, the tribunal’s lifespan over elections of 25th September and 23rd October, 2021 ought to have ran to 120 days limit.

“Since the life span of the tribunal for the election of 4th September, 2021 had elapsed, there is an urgent need by the Chief Judge of Kaduna state to set up another panel to continue hearing of the pending petitions that are still very alive and subsisting before the tribunal,” the group said.

