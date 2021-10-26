A group under the aegis of Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders has cautioned the leadership of the party against an implosion owning to agitations following its recently concluded congresses.

It stated that if not handled properly, the development could put the party in disarray which may lead to an implosion.

In a press statement signed by its convener, Abubakar Usman, the group stated that the experiences of the Wards and Local Government Congresses held across the country could lead to chaos in the days ahead and could also spell danger for the party’s forthcoming National Convention.

Recall that prior to the recently held State Congresses, the group held a press conference where it urged the leadership of the party to allow transparency in the exercise.

He said “We were very clear on the threat that a micromanaged process poses threat to the stability of the APC as a party, and we advocated for open contestations in the face of the glaring abuse of the consensus option as a democratic means of electing party leadership.

“We make bold to say today that the realities that emanated from our State Congresses across the country have justified our concerns and proven that the fears we have about the future of this party are potent.

According to him Kano, Kwara, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Sokoto and a couple of other states were treated to embarrassing spectacles of multiple congresses by members of the party who simply wanted to exercise their rights.

“Even in Akwa-Ibom, the home state of the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who was quick to issue a statement celebrating this fiasco as the true reflection of internal democracy in a progressive party such as ours, more than one congress held.”

Usman noted that few states conducted the congresses with a semblance of the true letters and spirit of consensus, stating “the congresses were mere gatherings to confer some sort of legitimacy on already prepared list of party executives without the involvement and acceptance of other stakeholders from those states”

“We are not unaware of the bickering that usually accompanies contest for political power, especially for a ruling party like the APC; but more than half of those bickerings are as a result of the many incidences recorded in the build up to the various congresses.

It however, appealed to the leadership of the party to return to its core ideals of inclusion and mass participation which it says are the hallmarks of the party’s foundation.