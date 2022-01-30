A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has said that the reward system in the party is flawed because party leaders expect the overall leader to do everything.

Princewill, who made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the problem was not limited to only state chapters of the party but even at the national level.

He said: “Our problem in APC, not just in Rivers APC, but APC nationwide, is that our reward system is deeply flawed. Here in Rivers State, our leaders are all waiting for our leader, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, one man, to do it all.

“When he was governor, maybe, but now he isn’t, there is no way that is possible. Some will survive it, others cannot. So, our opponents are taking advantage of it. But not everything is money, as we have seen in the past.”

The APC chieftain added that there was the need to fix the reward system in the state chapter of the party and allow the youth to take their destinies into their own hands.

Princewill noted that, “While some have left us, the truth is, we have remained surprisingly intact. That, to me, is a signal of intent. It’s a foundation to build on.

“Fix the reward system and allow the youth to take their destinies into their own hands and a different tune will start to play out in Rivers State.”

