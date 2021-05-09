By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled federal government has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards due to its poor performance.

The governor maintained that the APC had mismanaged the opportunity Nigerians gave them to make a difference and deserve to be voted out in 2023.

Wike spoke when the vice president of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie, led other leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on him the “2019/2020 Good Governance Award” for his achievements in project execution in Rivers State.

The governor told the delegation that in 2015, APC convinced Nigerians that they were going to offer better governance than former president Goodluck Jonathan.

He said having taken over the realm of political leadership, the APC continued to drive the country on the path of retrogression.

Wike said: “There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015 when it was alleged that the government of former president Goodluck Jonathan could not perform. So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.”

The governor wondered how long the APC federal government would allow the needless killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians to continue.

He said it was no longer acceptable for Nigerians to wake up daily to such ugly news of killings because they expected the government to guarantee security.

The governor lauded Rotary Club of Port Harcourt for the initiative to build a vocational centre to train Rivers’ youths and widows in different skills. He announced a donation of N65 Million to support the scheme.

Earlier, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie said the Rotary board of directors approved that Governor Wike was best suited for the 2019/2020 Good Governance Award for his sustainable projects.