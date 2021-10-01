Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, has failed Nigerians.

Wike said this yesterday in Port Harcourt, while speaking at a reception organised for stalwarts of the APC and the African Action Congress (AAC), who defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Prominent among the defectors were three former members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, Hon. Iboroma Akpana and Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah.

Others were former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Ezekwem as well as two former members of the House, Hon. Emmanuel Okata and Hon. Ibiso Nwuche.

The governor said: “Nigeria has failed; APC has failed Nigeria. I continue to tell them; let APC in Rivers State tell us what the Federal Government has done for the people of Rivers State.”

He expressed the hope that the PDP will defeat the APC in the 2023 general elections, adding that the party will never be divided.

Wike said: “As you go home, go happily and challenge anybody; I am a member of PDP and my party has done well in Rivers State. Let me tell you, we are fighting hard and by the grace of God, PDP will take over Nigeria.

“It is not a wishful thinking, it is a question of being committed: All the governors have agreed, we will do it. PDP will never be divided. All the people that are causing trouble in the party have all

failed. All those trying to sabotage Rivers State, they have been knocked out.”

In his remarks, PDP Chairman in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said those who defected had returned to the party after they were allegedly lured out by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, with fake promises.

Akawor said: “Here are our people who went on hunting expedition. Amaechi lured them into APC where he promised them that he will build Castle in the air. But today, they were lured back into the PDP by Wike’s projects.”

Speaking also, one of the defectors, who is the immediate-past spokesman of APC in the state, Nwuke, said he left the APC due to the neglect of his ethnic nationality in federal appointments and others.