BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Deputy minority leader, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chijioke Chukwu has insisted that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), holds the key to the rapid economic and industrial development of the state.

Chukwu stated this while speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital ahead of the party’s upcoming registration and revalidation of members, saying because of this the party is poised to takeover the state in 2023.

“As lawmakers, we have, right from the national to state level proved that we have the capacity to move the state forward. We have delivered on our respective election promises. We have shown that we are committed to service,” he said.

He said it is unfortunate that after almost 21 years since the advent of the present democratic rule in the country, the state is yet to enjoy commensurate tangible democracy dividends in infrastructure and service delivery.

According to the member representing Bende North State Constituency in the House, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to change the fortunes of the state since then and therefore need to be shown the way out.

“It is no longer a secret that the PDP has failed the people. For close to 21 years now since it has been on the driving seat of the state, nothing tangible has happened. The people are now very eager for a change,” the lawmaker noted.

Speaking on the exercise which is scheduled to commence nation-wide on January 25, the minority leaders said the party leaders at all levels have not left any stone unturned to ensure it is completed within the allowed period.

He noted that already, many people have indicated interest to join the party as the most credible alternative to the PDP administration, adding that they would not have done so if they were not convinced of its good intentions for them.