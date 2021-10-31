The All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo State Congress was held on Saturday under tight security, as thousands of members were locked out of the main bowl of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Liberty Stadium), Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that security operatives took over the venue of the APC Congress to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

It would be recalled that the congress had been postponed twice over allegations by some groups that lists of delegates for the exercise had been doctored.At least not less than 15 Hilux Police patrol vans were stationed at strategic locations within the stadium.

The Area Commander of Police Iyaganku, Sunday Oke, an assistant commissioner of police said he was not in the best position to answer., saying that the management of the stadium should be contacted for an answer.

A member of the party from Ona-Ara local government, Soji Oloko, alleged that some bad elements in the party were making efforts for the congress not to hold because of personal ambition.

Another APC member from Oluyole local government, Mrs Modinat Asimiyu, said the open field inside the stadium may be used for the Congress.

Earlier, the chairman, APC Congress Committee, Hon. Gambo Lawan had dismissed a report of postponement of the party’s state congress, declaring that new state executives of the party will emerge from the congress held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

Gambo, while briefing newsmen at the venue of the exercise, said “all delegates are here in their thousands, the process has commenced and it will be concluded today as directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC”.

According to him, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on ground, monitoring the exercise.