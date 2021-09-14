All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, October 2 to conduct its state congresses across the country.

The national secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement yesterday.

According to the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akpanudoedehe said the party’s leadership has scheduled Wednesday to commence the sale of forms for the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State chieftain of APC, Obilor Ogbonna, has called on Prince Benedict Apugo to leave the secretary of Akpanudoedehe out of his political ordeals.

Similarly, he asked him to refrain from making unsavoury remarks against the secretary of the Contact and Strategy committee of the party, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, saying the party cannot tolerate any form of distraction now.

Ogbonna told LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia State capital while reacting to an allegation by Apugo that Akpanudoedehe was aiding anti-party activities by some members of the party in the state.

The chieftain said if any members were involved in anti-party activities in the state, it is those who have lost touch with the new realities on ground, adding that no amount of falsehood or propaganda will stop the trend.

He expressed dissatisfaction with Apugo’s assertion that the party’s ward congress was hijacked by Emenike, “when in fact the Congress Committee led by Hon Israel Goli ensured free, fair, and transparent exercise.”