The All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State Chapter, has inaugurated its campaign council for the Northern Senatorial District bye-election slated for 31 October, 2020.

The event which took place on Saturday at the Ogoja Township Stadium, officially flagged off the party’s campaigns for the Senate seat made vacant by the sad demise of Senator Rose Okoji Oko, who last occupied it.

Stakeholders who spoke at the inauguration ceremony unanimously resolved that the Party should unite to win the Cross River Northern Senatorial Bye-election as this would give direction and serve as a springboard for taking the State in 2023.

While presenting the APC flag to Joe Agi, SAN; senatorial candidate of the Party, the State Chairman, Sen. Mathew Mbu Jnr, urged party faithfuls to come together so as to ensure victory in the October 31 bye-election. He said that the election has presented the APC with a unique opportunity to prove to Cross Riverians that it was ready for the business of governance come 2023.

Also speaking, former Senator who represented Cross River Central, Distinguished Senator John Owan-Enoh, insisted that the election was beyond the contesting candidate, saying “it is a challenge all members, stakeholders and leaders must unite to take up for the good of the deserving people of Cross River Northern Senatorial District.”

He, therefore, sued for collaborative efforts from all members to ensure that the Party sails to victory.

In his address, the Party’s flag bearer, Barr. Joe Agi, promised to give the people quality representation if elected.

He said he would leverage on his experience as a sound lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria to bring the dividends of representative democracy to people of the senatorial zone, adding that this was one of the qualities many were banking on, hence the wide support-base he enjoys across the North and beyond.

The Honourable Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba and Ugba Murphy also gave their remarks during the event.

Also present were John Upan Udey, 2019 gubernatorial aspirant, who spoke on behalf of the youths, Prof Franka Bassey Umo who spoke for the women, and Hon. Philip Obin, the campaign council’s head of media and publicity and Technical Assistant to the Vice President on New Media, among others.

At least two buses were used to convey party members and leaders from all the LGAs in the South and Central Senatorial Districts to Ogoja for the event. This, however, was in a bit to show solidarity and support for the Party.

Meanwhile, the campaign grand rally initially slated for October 28 has now been rescheduled for October 29. The campaign council, however, regretted the inconveniences the change in date may have caused those who had already planned for the earlier date. National leaders of the party including Governors, Ministers, national party officers are expected to grace the grand rally.