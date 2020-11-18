Hon. Segun Erinle is a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission and former member of Ekiti State House of Assembly. In this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, he on some national issues.

It was reported that Governor Fayemi is having problem with some leaders of the party in the state, which led to the suspension of some of them like Senator Obafemi Ojudu and others, from the party, what could have led to this?

I don’t believe that is true. There is a problem within the party as claimed, some said they were not consulted before members of the state executive council were nominated, but the point is individual members of the society were consulted before they were inaugurated. One of them, with respect to him, Senator Adeyeye moved for the adoption of the current State exco. These are the issues. But to me those that constitute membership of the exco are all Ekiti people and we have procedures we follow. It is either to elect or adopt. What was done in Ekiti was to adopt all the exco. Some of them that were adopted initially and the process do not favour them now are criticising the process. It is not a fight with Fayemi, but fight against the system. Political disagreement will just be for a while.

Is it true that the governor is nursing Presidential ambition?

I am not the governor’s spokesperson but, the issue is, there is nothing wrong in nursing ambition, as he has put it. As of now, he has an uncompleted mission in Ekiti State and he should stand on that for now.

Many reasons have been advanced for your party’s loss of Edo State Governorship election, going forward does APC still have a future?

The leader of APC is the president, then one need to have respect for the leadership of the party, which is the president of the country. Yes, there may be internal problems which is peculiar to all political parties, it happens but the point is that we must not do things that will make the party disintegrate. The party was built on trust and discipline and then, if we as a party believe that there must be discipline in the party, then a lot of things going wrong must be corrected.

An example is the court case the president said in the spirit of goodwill and integrity of the party all cases must be withdrawn some are still adamant. That means to them the president is talking rubbish, they refused to withdraw the case. Some even challenged the party when Otunba Niyi Adebayo was nominated as a minister, the post was first zoned to Oyo State. We in Ekiti believe it is our right until that term has been completed, but in the spirit of reconciliation we withdrew the case from Court. We won the Ondo election because there was a unity of purpose.The party hierarchy went to Ondo to deliver. On Edo election, everybody knew there was a problem in the state before the election.Three months to the election, Godwin Obaseki who was the leader of the party in Edo State out of protest, he joined another party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) there was something wrong somewhere,which I do not know.That was the reason the entire machinery of APC did not go to Edo State to campaign for APC, because of the respect they have for Obaseki as a member of the party before the election and as current governor of the state.That is why we lost Edo. Our candidate in 2016 governorship election was the PDP candidate while the person that lost the election on the platform of the PDP in 2016 became our candidate,so you can see the funny aspect of politics that played out in Edo State.

What’s your reaction to the #ENDSARS protest?

The problem with us in this country is that we overdo things.Yes I agree with you that there is problem in the country everybody knows that, nobody is happy about that even the president himself is not happy. It is a global problem it is not only peculiar to our country, it is everywhere. The protesters, I know some people are giving the protest support, fueling it and the target to me was to destabilise the country. It is very unfortunate that some people were killed in the course of the protest. It was wrong to deploy armed soldiers against peaceful protesters, it is not done anywhere. It shows we still live in the archaic age.

The #ENDSARS protest was only adopted as the first step,if they had succeeded then they will move to the next stage.

Some people are talking of breaking up the country. There is nothing wrong in fragmenting the country but, it should be carried out without shedding of blood. If Nigeria needs to break, all the regions even if they are twenty they will sit down and decide or negotiate their way out. Even with the splitting of the country, there will still be some problems. When we had Western Region. We that formed what is now known as Ondo and Ekitti States were complaining then that we were marginalised. Then Ondo State was created after the creation, we in Ekiti believe we were being short changed, because we were given just a constituency and that was what led to Akin Omoboriowo factor of 1983, because we observed that development was focused on the areas that remain Ondo State now. As a result of the marginalisation, we demanded for creation of Ekiti State,the state was created despite this. Some people still have the impression that they are being shortchanged. To me the issue of marginalisation is dominant with us and it will keep reoccurring.

If Odua republic is allowed, some will still have the impression that Lagos State and Ogun States are shortchanging them and it will continue like that. What I think they should agitate for is how do we restructure Nigeria. How can we make the country a proud place where everybody will have a say, where the common wealth of the country will be distributed evenly that is my own take,that is what I believe in.

The general impression is that President Muhammadu Buhari has not achieved most of his promises. What is your assessment of this regime?

I don’t believe in what the people are saying. I believe since 2015 that Buhari regime came on board, we have done a lot of things, but our problem is this, unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that believes in propaganda, our government has not worked on social media, propagating what they have done.

Let me give you examples of what we have done. We introduced N power, empowering people, over 500,000 Nigerians have benefited from that in the last five years, and the impact is felt across the federation, and this was done without political party sentiment. It is for everybody. In my local government in Ilejemeje, so many people benefited from it. Apart from that, we have all these agricultural program being introduced for the first time in the history of the country. Take a look at the road network we have, river Niger bridge nearly completed. The Lagos Ibadan express road is nearly completed and also the railway line being fixed. All these things have made life easy for our people. The only thing people credit Buhari regime for is that, it is fighting corruption but it goes beyond that. The government has done many laudable things. It took the corruption fight seriously because it has become epidemic in the country. For the first time members of the ruling party are being persecuted for fraud.

In order to reduce issue of fraud, he introduced the single Treasury Account (TSA) which has reduced issue of fraud in Nigeria.

You are a commissioner in the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission, what are your plans to make the staff of the Assembly efficient, effective and more committed to their job?

Our duty is to take care of the staff of the Assembly, we have a chairman that is very energetic. To reposition the House of Assembly, our main duty is employing of staff, organise training for the staff and promote who among them is due for promotion. As regard the autonomy of the House, it is the lawmakers that will take such steps, what we have done in the last one year, is to reposition the State Assembly, despite the meager resources available to us. We are going to arrange, seminars, training for our staff, so that they will be able to cope with the challenges of this century, on their dealings, as a result of that,the House of Assembly is being reposition to face the bigger challenges.