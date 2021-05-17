The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as one party without the requisite national spread to represent the interest of the country.

Tambuwal stated this on Sunday night ahead of Monday’s enlarged meeting of the PDP-GF in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the host governor, Oluseyi Makinde hosted five of his colleagues to a gala night in honour of the Forum.

Other governors in attendance at the gala night were Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Diri Douye of Bayelsa and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Tambuwal said: “The meeting of the PDP-GF holding in Ibadan tomorrow (Monday) is already holding a promise. We must not lose hope that Nigeria and Nigerians will triumph against the evil forces working against us.

“That is the promise the PDP is holding for Nigeria, by the grace of God, come 2023. We are on a salvation mission; and it is part of the reasons why we institutionalise this meeting, moving from one state to the other, going forward. We were in Benue, now in Ibadan. From here, tomorrow, we shall know where we’re going next.

“The situation in the country calls for everyone who is committed to the Nigerian state to put hands on deck, not only in prayers but also in action by working together to rescue this country.”

According to him, it was part of the scheming of APC, which felt that it had no governor in the South-East to scheme the ex-governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, out of office in favour of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He said God intervened and gave Edo State to Governor Godwin Obaseki on the platform of the PDP, thus making the South-South solidly a PDP turf and rendering “APC a party without national outlook.”

“With their scheming and shenanigans around the party (PDP), they tried to manipulate the Edo election, it was God’s doing and a message both to the APC and Nigerians – that the APC is not a national party and it does not have national spread.

“It is, therefore, a clarion call for our leaders and people of our country that we must work together to rescue the country,” Tambuwal further added.

In his remarks at the modest event, the host governor, Makinde noted that “you may see only six governors here but all the six geopolitical zones are represented.

“This is the difference between our party, PDP and the APC. If they try to have such a meeting they will not have a representative from the South-South.”

LEADERSHIP reports that an earlier statement by the Director-General of PDP-GF, CID Maduabum, stated that the Monday’s meeting will “further review the current state of the nation, especially national security and the economy, and also fine tune strategies to support the PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the disastrous APC administration.”

