All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Bassa/Jos North federal constituency by-election held at Lamonde Hotel Appollo crescent Jos has been declared inconclusive.

The INEC electoral committee officer Hon Abu Ajiya declared the primary election inconclusive.

He said he would contact his office to know the next line of action.

Four aspirants contested for the primary election. Among them are former House of Representatives members, Hon Sulieman Yahaya Kwande, and Hon Lumumba Dah Adeh.

Others are Hon Joseph Abey Akwu, former commissioner in Lalong’s cabinet and Dr Aliu Adamu. Three other aspirants step down a few hours to the primary election.

Our correspondent who monitored the vote count in the presence of INEC officials and agents of the four aspirants reports that Hon Lumumba Dah Adeh and Hon Suleiman Yahaya Kwande, scored 344 votes each.

Besides, 810 delegates were accredited for the primary election. It was observed that Kwande won in Jos North LGA. Officials were silent on the number of votes scored by Adeh and Adamu.

