President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker Hon. Idris Wase, some serving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are billed to discuss practical approaches to internal democracy in the ruling party.

The leaders are meant to gather at the annual conference of APC Press Corps slated for 18th of December 2020, titled “Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, values and culture: The APC story.”

Among the governors expected at the 2020 conference include: the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Abubakar Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe State.

Minister of Petroleum Resources, Minister of Information and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, as well as the Women Representative in CECPC, Mrs. Stella Okotete and Senator Rochas Okorocha are among other prominent party leaders that will be in attendance to present goodwill messages.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by the Chairman Conference Planning Committee, Babatunde Ayeni, the Senate President is expected to give a keynote address while the Deputy Speaker will be on hand to highlight efforts of the National Assembly on the ongoing constitutional review assignment.

Specifically, a paper on the topic will be extensively delivered by the Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman.

The statement reads: “The APC Press Corps, a platform for accredited representatives of all the major media organisations covering the activities of the ruling All Progressives Congress, gather annually to assess its activities in the out going year with the aim of improving on its programmes and designing better templates for discharging our professional responsibilities.

“The aim is also to further deepen its cordial relationship with the rank and file of the ruling party for a better coverage of party policies and programmes, thereby helping to deepen our democracy.”