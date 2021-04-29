By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has disclosed that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House have expressed readiness to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Elumelu stated this at the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

The minority, leader who was attending the NEC meeting for the first time since the PDP minority leadership crisis was resolved, said APC lawmakers who were fed up with the failures of the APC have expressed desire to cross over to PDP.

“I am pleased to report to NEC that given our unrelenting efforts, many of our colleagues in the APC have seen reasons to join forces with us and they have expressed their readiness to cross over to our party for the patriotic task ahead,” Elumelu revealed.

He added that the APC members were worried that their party has eroded the gains achieved under the PDP administration.

He said, “Sadly, these lofty gains have been wrecked within a space of six years by the overtly inept, corrupt, divisive and insensitive APC administration. We have never had it this bad in the history of our nation and Nigerians are crying out in pain.

Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation and utter hopelessness have encircled our nation. Nigerians across board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them.”