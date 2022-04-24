A former national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, yesterday disbursed N200 million to 600 people in Ilorin, Kwara State during his annual empowerment programme.

The programme, the tenth in the series is aimed at making the beneficiaries become entrepreneur who will later create job opportunities for others in the society.

Beneficiaries were given between N100,000, N200,000, N500,000, N1m and N2m each.

Speaking at the event that was graced by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,the donor and chairman of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, Malam Saliu Mustapha, said the empowerment programme was to enable the beneficiaries stand on their own, feed their families and create job for others.

He said some identified beneficiaries of the scheme in the past years who used the fund judiciously would be giver additional N2m each to enable them expand their businesses.

“While our foundation often advance financial assistance, especially to widows and the less privileged generally, we realised that at the long run what is required is to empower people in ways that they can take control of their lives and even affect the lives of those around them positively.

“This is the reason we have chosen to support those small businesses being run by youth and women, in the belief that with increased financial capacity, those businesses can grow more, increase their income and even proceed to enhance economic activities within our community.

“While our strategy and method may not have produced billionaires yet, we assure that over the years we have been able to sustain people in their businesses, boost their capacity to scale up their profits and sufficiently fees themselves and their families.

“We at the Saliu Mustapha Foundation are very proud of their achievements, because our ultimate aim is to help build a society where every single person with the talent, ability and readiness to work receive the necessary support to realise their fullest potentials,” Mustapha stated.