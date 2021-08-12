A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over its achievements in the water sector.

The group in a statement on Wednesday noted that the present administration has achieved a remarkable turnaround in the water resources sector having completed notable projects including 12 dams, three hydropower plants, and seven irrigation projects amongst others since assuming office in 2015.

It stated that these projects were part of dozens of projects inherited by the Buhari-led administration in the water sector; many of which had been abandoned prior to 2015.

The group, which is a voluntary think-tank of the governing party, noted that greater levels of financing are being devoted to the water resources sector by President Buhari, as well as increased cooperation with sub-national governments, who equally have a lot of responsibility in ensuring that the populace benefit from these infrastructure projects.

It maintained that the Buhari administration has continued to demonstrate unprecedented commitment to the renewal and expansion of the country’s infrastructure stock, across all vital areas of the economy.

APC-LAC stressed that the current administration has developed a Water Sector Roadmap (2016 — 2030), that is providing inspiration and guidance for the unprecedented work in infrastructure delivery and sector reform.

In the statement, which was co-signed by four notable members of the group: Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi and Mr. Salihu Moh. Lukman, the group reported that a technical audit in 2016 identified 116 inherited projects for priority completion which included 37 Dams and Reservoirs, 41 Water Supply Projects, 38 Irrigation and Drainage Projects.

The statement explained that since 2016, twelve (12) Dams have been completed by the Buhari Administration spread across eleven (11) States.

The group listed the completed dams as Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, Taraba; Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Dam, Delta; Adada Dam, Enugu; Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina; Gimi Earth Dam, Kaduna; Amla-Otukpo Dam, Benue; Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo; Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam, Akwa Ibom; Gadau/Lafia Zigau Dam, Bauchi; Alajue Small Earth Dam, Osun; Kampe Omi Dam, Kogi (Rehabilitation) and Kargo Dam, Kaduna (Rehabilitation).

It added that another eight (8) dam projects, eight (8) hydropower projects, sixteen (16) irrigation projects, and eleven (11) Water Supply Projects are scheduled for completion by 2023.

The statement further explained that three (3) Hydropower Projects have also been completed, as follows: Gurara Hydropower Project, 30MW, Kaduna State – completed and concessioned in 2020; Kashimbila Hydropower Project, 40MW, Taraba, now ready for concessions; and the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Project, 40MW, Gombe, which has been completed, and is now feeding into the National Grid.

“In the area of irrigation, seven (7) projects have been fully completed, with another two partly completed (sectoral completion). In addition, thirty (30) of the forty-one (41) priority Water Supply Projects inherited by the Administration have now been completed; the very first one to be completed being the Central Ogbia Regional Water Supply Project in Bayelsa State, in September 2016, and the most recent being the Zobe and Kazaure Water Supply Projects in Katsina and Jigawa States, in July 2021.

“The River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) are being revitalized under the Buhari Administration, to enable them fully serve the purpose for which they were established. These RBDAs have collectively built 42 small dams in their catchment areas, and efforts are on to collaborate with State Governments to fully utilize these dams. The RBDAs have also leased 253 farmlands to the private sector for commercial agriculture, according to the Ministry of Water Resources; 181 of these farmlands are already being fully utilized. Partial Commercialization has also commenced at four of the RBDAs, as part of the Administration’s efforts to ensure greater private sector involvement in the management and utilization of national infrastructure.

“In the area of Sanitation, President Buhari signed Executive Order 9 on November 20, 2019, in support of the Administration’s efforts to end Open Defecation across the country. So far, 62 Local Government Areas across 12 States of the country have been certified Open Defecation Free,” the statement reads in part.