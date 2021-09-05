The local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened the crisis in the party’s state chapters where party chieftains have been battling for control.

Parallel congresses were held in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Osun states while a faction in Rivers State boycotted the exercise.

Although most states adopted the consensus arrangement, LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that a hitherto consensus deal collapsed in Niger State.

However, the exercise which is meant to choose the local government executives of the party was largely peaceful.

Oyetola, Aregbesola Factions Hold Parallel Congress In Osun

In Osun State, there was a parallel congress. While the camp loyal to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola adopted a consensus arrangement, the camp of the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, held its own congress.

However, the chairman of the local government congress committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, who expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the congress across the state, said there was no parallel congress anywhere in the state except on social media platforms.

He also expressed delight at the way the party’s supporters and loyalists trooped out to exercise their right of electing new officers of the party across the local governments of the state.

But Aregbesola’s camp under the auspices of ‘The Osun Progressives’ claimed that they elected local government executives of the party in some locations in the state including Ede, Ife and Osogbo.

The director general, Oranmiyan group and secretary of TOP, Mr. Olamide Moruf Sadiq, who stated this, dismissed any consensus deal in the state.

He claimed that they elected local government executives of the party in some locations in the state including Ede, Ife and Osogbo.

Earlier at a stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, participants adopted consensus as the mode for emergence of local government executive committee of the party in the state.

Those in attendance include the state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, his deputy, Adegboyega Alabi, the chairman of the party, Adegboyega Famodun, the senator representing Osun Central, Dr Basiru Ajibola.

Others are a former deputy governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, former speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Patricia Etteh, speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye and other stalwarts of the party in the state.

In Rivers State, the exercise was held in the 23 local government areas of the state.

It came barely three days after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja ordered a stay of execution on an Order of Interlocutory Injunction by a Rivers State High Court stopping the party from going ahead with its congress in the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that the congress was peaceful in most of the local government areas visited including Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Akuku-Toru local government areas.

Speaking with our correspondent, the spokesman of the APC in the state, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, lauded delegates for coming out en-mass to participate in the exercise.

However, some members of the APC loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe said they did not participate in the exercise because the majority of them were denied forms.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, a chieftain of the party, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, said there was a deliberate plan to deny Abe’s loyalist forms.

Lagos APC Factions Hold Parallel Congresses

Given the outrage that greeted the last ward congresses in Lagos State, the factions within the state chapter of the APC held parallel congresses across the 245 wards of the 20 local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that the two prominent factions of the party comprising the Tunde Balogun faction and the Lagos4Lagos group held their separate congresses where new local government officers emerged through consensus and affirmation without any violence recorded.

In Agege local government area of the state where parallel congresses were held, the crack in the party was visible.

Commenting on the outcome of the congress in the area, the vice-chairman, Apex Committee, Lagos4Lagos, Hon Prince Sunday Ajayi, said his group remained the only faction of the Lagos APC that followed the party constitution in the conduct of the congress.

“We are doing our local government congress, today is September 4, a day set aside for the conduct of the congresses by the national body of the APC. All the people gathered here are the ward executives inaugurated yesterday because the national body said the executive must be inaugurated yesterday.

“We have 27 executives. After calling the names of the aspirants and there is no opposition, and since there is no opposition, we affirmed. It is a consensus method.”

“We are two factions in Lagos but Lagos4Lagos is the only faction of the APC that conducted the ward congress. The other side only paraded appointed candidates but we own the population of the party,” he said.

The situation was not different In Amuwo-Odofin LGA where 10 aggrieved members of the party seeking re-election accused the party’s State Caretaker Committee chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, of parading anointed candidates.

They alleged that he deprived them of nomination forms for the congress despite paying into the bank account of the national body.

The APC chairman of Amuwo-Odofin, Ayodele Ogungbiye, who addressed journalists, said he and nine other aggrieved executives were eligible to be re-elected because they had only served one term, alleging that despite showing all the bank tellers to the state chairman, he and the executives seeking re-election were not given nomination forms.

Parallel Congresses In Oyo

In Oyo State the APC factions held parallel congresses in some local governments as a result of the leadership tussle which had split the party into factions.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that parallel congresses were conducted by various factions within the party.

Leaders in local governments across Oyo State held congresses with their followers in various locations.

While INEC officials were present to supervise the activities at some venues, other factions waited for INEC officials and later took their exco list to APC state secretariat for necessary follow-up.

People were seen waiting patiently for the outcome of the congress to know the authentic LG exco in all local governments in the state.

Some party chieftains however expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congress.

The chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

Gov Yahaya Hails Conduct In Gombe

The exercise was peaceful in Gombe State. In Akko local government area of Gombe Central Senatorial District Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya hailed the conduct of the congress.

Yahaya who spoke in Gombe during the congress held at Idi primary school in the metropolis, said there was unity in APC.

The executives of the council area got affirmation during the congress held at the Gombe State University of Science and Technology’s hall in Kumo.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the congress, Hon. Bello Kumo representing Gombe Central in the House of Representatives, hailed the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Asked if the rift within the party’s fold would have a negative effect in the 2023 election in the state, Kumo told journalists that APC will sweep the polls.

The council chairman, Abubakar Barambu who also interacted with journalists, commended the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Congress Smooth In Jigawa

The congress held smoothly in all the 27 local governments of Jigawa State

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that all newly elected local governments party executives emerged through consensus and affirmation.

However up to the time of filing this story there was no single report of violence or alleged irregularities during the congress.

Secretary of APC local Congress Committee, Alhaji Haruna Musa, hailed the exercise.

Musa who was sent to the state by APC national headquarter described, the success of the congress as a step forward toward APC overwhelming victory in the 2023 general election.

Also commenting on the exercise, the chairman local organising committee Hon Lawan Yunusa Danzomo said the congress has recorded 99 percent success in the state.

APC LG Congress Hitch-free In A’Ibom- Chairman.

In Akwa Ibom State the congress held without any report of skirmishes as was the case in the ward congress of July 31, which was opposed by the faction led by minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

The exercise was held across the 31 Local Government Areas. It was hitch-free as no cases of complaints were noted during the monitoring process in Essien Udim, Abak, Ika, Ikot Ekpene and other areas known to be the opposition’s strong base.

Speaking to Journalists, the state’s caretaker chairman of APC, Dr. Ita Udosen, gave a pass-mark on the outcome of the polls, adding that efforts were made to ensure the exercise was in line with the expected best practices as enshrined in the guidelines.

In the same vein, the state publicity secretary, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, explained that the exercise would be transparent and rancor-free because of the option A-4 method agreed by stakeholders for the polls.

APC Ado-Ekiti Installs Consensus Executives

APC delegates in Ekiti State affirmed 26 executive members to pilot the party’s affairs for the next four years.

The delegates opted for consensus candidates to fill the party’s executive positions.

Leader of the three-man Local Government Congress Committee, Mr Olusola Amonimo called the names of the executives, while delegates affirmed them.

Speaking with newsmen after the affirmation, APC chieftain in the area, Mr Ademola Adetola, described the exercise as peaceful.

Two other delegates expressed joy that the exercise was peaceful and rancour-free.

Again, Emenike’s Structure Clears Abia

The camp loyal to High Chief Ikechi Emenike consolidated its hold on the party structure in Abia State as his loyalists won the APC local government congresses conducted across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The feat was a repeat of their performance in the July 31, 2021 ward congresses in the 184 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wards in the state just as they are now poised for the state congress.

LEADERSHIP Sunday findings indicated that the delegates started arriving at the designated venues for the exercise in high spirit at about 8.am defying early morning rains in some of the areas.

Speaking, the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives and representative of Umunneochi/Isuikwuato federal constituency, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, maintained that the exercise was free, fair, and without rancour.

Similarly, a governorship aspirant in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, Barr F. N. Nwosu explained that the exercise was conducted according to the stipulated guidelines by the party.

Addressing newsmen on arrival in the state capital, Umuahia, last Thursday, the chairman of the 7-member committee for the congress, Rt Hon Israel Goli had said that they had met with the party stakeholders in the state.

LG congress: APC Adopts Consensus in Kebbi, Yobe

Party chieftains in Kebbi State also adopted consensus arrangement just as the exercise which saw to the peace emergence of new leaders in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice, while addressing the new executives after the elections, said that consensus as adopted, was in line with the Constitution of the party.

He also congratulated Gov. Atiku Bagudu and party leadership for actualising the mandate of leading the party.

“We also thank the Local Government Congress Committee of APC, led by Mr Osita Okechukwu, from Enugu State, that came to the state during the ward congress and now at the local government congress.

In his remarks, chairman of APC Local Government Congress Committee, Mr Osita Okechukwu, commended residents of the state for supporting the party and APC government.

Similarly, In Yobe State Stakeholders Of The Party Adopted Consensus.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, stated this in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alhaji Hussaini Mai-Sule in Damaturu on Saturday.

Gubana said the decision to adopt consensus was reached at the stakeholders’ meeting presided by him in Damaturu.

APC Congress ln Delta Peaceful, Adopts Both Consensus, Election

In Delta State the congress was peaceful.

The congress which was conducted at all the three Senatorial Districts and local government areas secretariat of the party produced winners.

The congress was equally conducted in line with the guidelines as there was no report of violence.

At the time of filing this report, the congress was holding at every local government level while there is no activity at the state party headquarters yet until the time for collation of results.

What was noticed at the state party headquarters were fully armed security men who were stationed around the building to prevent any crisis.

Leaders of APC in Delta State have hailed the conduct of the Local Government Congress to elect party officials across the state, stressing that the exercise was peaceful and without any untoward incidents.

In Oshimili South LGA, Mr Dada Okolo emerge as the Chairman while in Isoko South, Comrade Vincent Egbogbo emerge and in Ethiope East, Chief Julius Ogboru came up victorious as Chairmen while Hon David Rheriobore was declared as Chairman of the APC in Udu local government area.

In Ethiope East LGA, Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission, Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, confirmed that the congress was holding peacefully at Isiokolo. He noted that the exercise was peaceful and free of rancor in his Ethiope East Local Government area, stressing that the party was moving forward and that those who wish Delta State well should join the party for better results.

APC LG Congress Witness High Turnout Of Delegates In Ebonyi

The exercise which was held in 13 local government councils of Ebonyi State witnessed high turnout of party faithful.

At about 7am, many of the party members were seen in their numbers at the party secretariat at the International Conference Center Abakaliki at about 9am waiting to collect materials for their different Council Areas.

In some of the local governments monitored by Leadership, it was observed that the election was violent-free and many of the party faithful queued behind the candidate of the choice in the option A system of voting adopted by the party.

Leadership also observed the presence of a team from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the State Police Command and the State Security Service DSS who were on ground to monitor the election and ensure a credible and peaceful process.

APC Adopts Consensus In Bauchi

All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congress Committee sent to Bauchi from Abuja has advised party members in the state to adopt consensus in choosing their leaders at the council levels.

The committee led by Hon. Jibrin Samuel gave the advice Saturday while addressing returning officers at the state party secretariat before the commencement of the exercise.

He explained that the party opted for consensus in order to reduce tension, prevent intruders from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from hijacking and sabotaging the exercise.

Lalong Commends Peaceful Conduct In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State commended members of the APC in the state for their peaceful conduct during the LGA congress exercise, describing their maturity as a great asset for the fortunes of the party.

Lalong spoke in Shendam, his Local Government Area during the conduct of LG Congress at the Shendam Youth Centre where all the officers emerged via consensus.

The governor said what transpired in Shendam was a good example of political maturity and dialogue where individual interests are harnessed for the common good and the strengthening of the party in the State and nation at large.

APC LG Congresses Consensus Arrangements Run into Hitches in Niger

In Niger State the consensus arrangements ran into hitches in four local government areas.

The four local government areas where the consensus arrangements failed were Wushishi, Bida , Lapai, Rijau and Shiroro.

In Chachanga , the contest was between Isa Abddukadiir and Yusuf Albasir, however the Congress official for the Local government Hon Mohammed Badaru announced the disqualification of Hon Abdulkadir and declared Yusuf winner at the venue of the Congress thereby causing disquiet.

Stakeholders in Lapai were unable to reach a consensus while some party stakeholders allegedly hijacked the congress material meant for Rijau and kept it in Kontagora declaring candidates of their choice as winners .

In Shiroro the local government area, parallel congresses held simultaneously producing two chairmen thereby causing chaos in the area.

The congress was substantially without violence despite hitches associated with the consensus arrangements, except in Lapai that some violence was recorded.

Five out of 25 local government areas have rejected consensus candidates as adopted by the APC hence to embark on their election to vote for who to pilot the party affairs in their councils.

The APC Congress Committee, for the state Senator Domingo Obende has confirmed that five local governments could not agree on consensus and will go ahead with election today Sunday by 10am.

He, said there was no imposition of candidate anywhere in the state because stakeholders agreed by zoning positions to various areas

Senator Obende explained that the exercise were relatively peaceful but with few challenges especially for the position of chairmanship in contention in some few local governments that include; Wushishi, Rijau, Shiroro, Bida and Lapai

Voting Peaceful in Kano

The member Representing Dawakin tofa ,Rimin Gado and Tofa Alhaji Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe called on leaders of the APC in Kano to allow party members to exercise their Constitutional rights of voting their party leaders .

Jobe made the disclosure while briefing Journalists shortly after the conduct of APC Local Government Congress at Tofa local Government Area of Kano state.

Imo Congress Successful

The exercise was conducted a successful LG Congress in Imo State.

The exercise witnessed by LEADERSHIP saw members of the party in the 27 LGA,s participating fully to elect their respective LGA executive.

Speaking earlier, the State chairman of the party , Barr. Marcillinus Nlemigbo the was free and fair as members conducted themselves peacefully and elected the LG chairmen of their choice.

His words, “we call on party members and leaders and aspirants to approach the exercise as a family affair. ”

He assured of the integrity of the electoral panel to conduct a free, fair, peaceful and credible Congress in line with the guidelines and provisions of the party’s constitution.