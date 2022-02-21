All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Summit organised by the party’s lobby group where 20,000 youths converged on the UJ Esuene Sports Stadium in Cross River State to chat the way forward.

Addressing the summit, Governor Ben Ayade charged the participants to see themselves as essential components in decision-making, especially, those that bother on their welfare.

Ayade said it is in doing so that the youths would be involved in deciding their destinies, adding that if the youths could get themselves into the decision-making process, their future would be brighter.

The governor accused youths of failing to involve themselves in the leadership process where they would have the opportunity to chart a new course for themselves.

He said, “I am here to tell you that the future is now and as youths you must not be limited by the circumstances of your birth. As a government, we are going to commence a social welfare scheme that will meet the needs of the youths in the state.

“This scheme will be domiciled in the 196 wards in the state, so, as you go back to your various wards, go to your ward chairmen, councillors and traditional rulers to get involved in the scheme,” he said.

Earlier, the commissioner for finance and member of the national youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, said youths were ready to take up leadership responsibilities if they were given the opportunity.

