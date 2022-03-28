The media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Convention (APC) during just-concluded national convention, has commended the media for the successful conduct of the 2022 convention in Abuja, saying that the role of the media in such an event cannot be ignored.

In message from the co-chairmen, Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, the Secretary of the Publicity Committee of the sub-committee, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday, that publicity was critical to creating public awareness of any issue.

In the statement, Shehu explained that “without the contributions of the mass media, the convention wouldn’t have attained the degree of success it had achieved.”

According to him, “we are particularly impressed with the maximum publicity accorded the convention by the press and their patience to withstand inconveniences in the course of covering the event.”

He added that, “in a democracy, the press plays a significant role in creating public awareness of political events and issues,” explaining that “a majority of the citizens depends mainly on the media to gain information about the government or political activities.

“The level of commitment that you dedicated to the coverage of the event went a long way to bring about the success of the APC national convention. Besides, members of the media were also able to provide analyses and insights on the convention, thereby helping members of the general public gain knowledge of the issues and candidates.”

On behalf of the Subcommittee, Mallam Shehu expressed regrets for any difficulties encountered by journalists in their coverage of events and expressed the hope that none of such incidents, if any, will be allowed to happen in the future.

